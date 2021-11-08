Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 17th

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend by 39.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alliance Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $13.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NYSE:ADS opened at $91.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.50. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $58,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

