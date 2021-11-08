AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price fell 3.7% on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $37.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AlloVir traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.62. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 270,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,200 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $54,516.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $36,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,888. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.98.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

