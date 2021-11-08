Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,398,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,662 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $81,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

