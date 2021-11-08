Alpha Teknova (TKNO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TKNO opened at $23.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.15. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a current ratio of 19.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on TKNO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

