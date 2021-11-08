Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $7,470,150.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,988.06, for a total transaction of $7,470,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,987.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,841.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,656.83. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,020.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.