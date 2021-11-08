Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.00

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 2845156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33.

About Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

