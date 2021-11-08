alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.39 ($20.45).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of AOX opened at €19.49 ($22.93) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.16.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.