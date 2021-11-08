alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €20.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.39 ($20.45).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

ETR:AOX opened at €19.49 ($22.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is €16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.16. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.