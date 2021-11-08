Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATUS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $18.06 on Friday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

