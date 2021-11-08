Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,786 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 43.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $440.22 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.20.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.28.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.