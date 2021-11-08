Amalgamated Bank Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 756.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 97,775 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dana were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robotti Robert boosted its position in shares of Dana by 0.7% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 520,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after buying an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Dana by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,206,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,176,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAN opened at $23.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dana Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dana’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

