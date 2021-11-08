Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 557.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,850 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,815,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after acquiring an additional 368,986 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,380,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,997,000 after acquiring an additional 62,401 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,578 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $13.45 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

