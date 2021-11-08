Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,868 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Power Integrations worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $101.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.82. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $261,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,524.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $321,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,081.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,722 shares of company stock worth $1,687,435 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

