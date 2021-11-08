Amalgamated Bank Purchases 25,198 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,198 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Ingevity worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 229,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ingevity by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

NYSE NGVT opened at $82.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average is $79.92. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.