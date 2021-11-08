Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amcor’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share and revenues improved year over year. While the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the bottom line matched the same. The company expects adjusted constant currency earnings per share growth of 7-11% in fiscal 2022. The Flexibles segment will gain on solid demand across end markets like protein, coffee, cheese and pet food. This will be somewhat offset by lower volumes in certain healthcare end markets. The Rigid Packaging segment will benefit from strong consumer demand. High input costs and supply chain issues are likely to impact results this year. Investments to expand capacity in high value segments like healthcare, protein and premium coffee or hot fill beverage containers and barrier films, and focus on innovation and sustainable packaging are likely to drive growth.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a c- rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.91.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.33%.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 8,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

