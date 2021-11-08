Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Holdings Lowered by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.94. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $137.82 and a one year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

