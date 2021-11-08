Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.390-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ameresco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.30.

Shares of AMRC opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $98.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $55,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,837 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,996 over the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

