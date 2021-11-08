American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Electric Power also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.04 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.27.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

