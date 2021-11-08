American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.340-$1.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.34-1.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.34.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

