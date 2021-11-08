American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $58.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after buying an additional 117,205 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,799,000 after buying an additional 213,927 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,298,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

