American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$419 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.23 million.American Public Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.380 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 59,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Public Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of American Public Education worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

