American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.24% of American Software worth $38,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 77.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Software by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Software stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 118.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $32.13.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. Equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMSWA. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on American Software in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

