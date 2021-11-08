Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $47,190 and have sold 163,311 shares worth $1,817,811. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.