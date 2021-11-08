AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s current price.

AMN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $97.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $124.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

