Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

AMYT has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of AMYT opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $751.06 million, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of -0.75. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.17 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Global Frontier Investments LLC boosted its position in Amryt Pharma by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Amryt Pharma by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $833,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

