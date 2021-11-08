Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

AMYT has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of AMYT opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $751.06 million, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of -0.75. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.17 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Global Frontier Investments LLC boosted its position in Amryt Pharma by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Amryt Pharma by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $833,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

