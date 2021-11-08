Amundi Acquires New Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $190,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

