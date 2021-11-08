Amundi Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Amundi owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 151,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 746.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $43.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $44.11.

