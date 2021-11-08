Amundi Invests $1.38 Million in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

