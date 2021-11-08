Amundi Makes New Investment in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Amundi purchased a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 293,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 217.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,986 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 498.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 459,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 382,892 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 4.0% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 791,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $997,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

