Amundi Takes Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,355,000 after buying an additional 218,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,900,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after buying an additional 218,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,881,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after buying an additional 121,845 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FELE opened at $92.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $93.16.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

