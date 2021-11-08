Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Amyris alerts:

In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 1.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Amyris by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. 6,345,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,836. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.