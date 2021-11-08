Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $382.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report $382.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.60 million. Conn’s reported sales of $334.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth $8,836,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 176.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the second quarter worth $9,483,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Conn’s by 486.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 334,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Conn’s by 37.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.44. 10,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,166. The firm has a market cap of $750.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

