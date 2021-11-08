Analysts Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.66). DermTech posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DermTech.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.25. 577,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,787. The company has a market capitalization of $866.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.58. DermTech has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DermTech by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DermTech by 59.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $4,152,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

