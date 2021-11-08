Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post $2.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

EMN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $84.74 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.88.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

