Analysts Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.97 Million

Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will announce $523.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $499.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.60 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $441.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Installed Building Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 264,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,390,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $7,028,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $9,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.76. 123,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,956. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

