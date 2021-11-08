Analysts Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Maximus reported sales of $923.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maximus.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Maximus stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average of $87.45. Maximus has a 12 month low of $67.65 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.
About Maximus
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.
