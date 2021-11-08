Analysts Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Maximus reported sales of $923.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average of $87.45. Maximus has a 12 month low of $67.65 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.