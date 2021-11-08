Analysts Anticipate Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TARA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $201,000. Knott David M boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 151.7% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TARA stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. 642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,127. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.23. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $84.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

