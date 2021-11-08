Analysts Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BERY. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,772,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 575,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,658. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

