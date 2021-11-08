Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce $133.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $17.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 657.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $429.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.76 million to $443.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $837.42 million, with estimates ranging from $784.54 million to $874.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $146.03 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,846,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

