Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $2.15. Cimpress reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 125.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 11.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 35.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMPR opened at $92.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

