Analysts Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post $54.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $55.50 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $69.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $233.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $234.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 919,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 338,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,826,000 after buying an additional 118,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 58,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 86,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $15.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

