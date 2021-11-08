Analysts Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post $81.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.90 million and the lowest is $77.80 million. Inogen posted sales of $73.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $355.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.51 million to $359.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $380.77 million, with estimates ranging from $370.60 million to $394.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGN. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Inogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $36.92 on Monday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.80 million, a P/E ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.14.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

