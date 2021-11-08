Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Announce $2.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report earnings per share of $2.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.10. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $4.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $14.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,237. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $160.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $224,881,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 475,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,944,000 after buying an additional 378,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

