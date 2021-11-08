Analysts Set Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT at $32.29

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

HRNNF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 6,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,954. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.