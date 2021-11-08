Analysts Set Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Target Price at €104.27

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €104.27 ($122.67).

KBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

ETR KBX traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during trading on Friday, hitting €93.50 ($110.00). The company had a trading volume of 98,860 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is €96.41 and its 200-day moving average is €99.09. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

