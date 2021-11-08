Analysts Set Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Target Price at $163.38

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.38.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,698,000 after purchasing an additional 285,343 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Pinduoduo by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pinduoduo by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,397,000 after purchasing an additional 152,222 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Pinduoduo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,402,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,149,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.61. 167,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,540,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of -232.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.