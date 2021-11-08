Analysts Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT at $20.20

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $10.97 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,523,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 615,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,952 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

