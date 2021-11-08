Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target at C$40.14

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Sleep Country Canada stock traded up C$0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$38.39. The company had a trading volume of 83,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$22.60 and a 52 week high of C$38.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

