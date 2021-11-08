Analysts Set Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Target Price at $32.45

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

SHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 64.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 31.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 958,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 231,540 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 12.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 20.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 31.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. 2,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,176. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

